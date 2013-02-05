HONG KONG Feb 5 China shares recouped midday losses to record a third-straight gain on Tuesday, with strength in property-related counters offsetting weakness in the financial and energy sectors.

The CSI300 of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings closed up 0.9 percent at 2,771.7 points. The Shanghai Composite Index ended up 0.2 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Kim Coghill)