HONG KONG Feb 28 Mainland Chinese shares cut February losses with its best daily gain in a month on Thursday, led by China Vanke after the country's largest developer by sales posted 2012 earnings that bettered expectations.

The CSI300 of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings closed up 3 percent on the day, but down 0.5 percent on the month at 2,673.3. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 2.3 percent on Thursday, but shed 0.8 percent in February.

Thursday's gains were the best daily performances for both indexes since Jan. 28. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)