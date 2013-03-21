HONG KONG, March 21 China shares eked out a third-straight daily gain on Thursday as investors rotated out of property and banking counters which drove strong gains in the previous session and moved into environmental-themed counters.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen listings closed up 0.2 percent at 2,615 points. The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.3 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Kim COghill)