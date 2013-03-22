HONG KONG, March 22 China shares eked out their fourth-straight day of gains on Friday, closing out their best week in nearly two months and lifted by strength in China Petroleum and Chemical Corp (Sinopec) ahead of its 2012 earnings report.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings closed up 0.1 percent at 2,618.3. The Shanghai Composite Index inched up 0.2 percent.

On the week, they climbed 3.1 and 2.2 percent, respectively, their best showings since the week that ended Feb. 1.

A slew of bellwether companies, ranging from Sinopec to China Construction Bank, are due to post final 2012 corporate earnings after the market close, with more lined up next week. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)