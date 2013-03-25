HONG KONG, March 25 China shares slipped for the first time in five sessions on Monday, pulling back after a strong performance last week, with brokerages and mid-sized banks among the biggest index drags.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings closed down 0.2 percent at 2,613.1 after jumping 3.1 percent last week. The Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.1 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Ken Wills)