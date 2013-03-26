UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
HONG KONG, March 26 China shares suffered their worst loss in more than a week on Tuesday after Everbright Securities won approval for a private share placement, stoking fears of a new wave of stock-offerings by brokerages.
The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings closed down 1.5 percent at 2,575.1, while the Shanghai Composite Index sank 1.3 percent. For both, it was their heaviest one-day loss since March 18. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Eric Meijer)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts