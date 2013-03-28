HONG KONG, March 28 Chinese shares suffered their worst daily loss in nearly a month on Thursday, with banks taking the biggest hit after they were ordered to tighten control over wealth management products and improve transparency.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings closed down 3.3 percent at 2,499.3. The Shanghai Composite Index dived 2.8 percent as bourse volume climbed to its highest since March 21.

For both indexes, this was their worst daily showing since March 4, when they tumbled 4.6 and 3.6 percent, respectively.

The move on banks is China's latest in warding off potential risks to the financial system and comes after an instrument sold through Hua Xia Bank failed to pay its annualised return while China's CITIC Trust announced a delay in payment on a wealth product late last year. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)