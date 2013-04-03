HONG KONG, April 3 Mainland China shares failed to hold onto midday gains on Wednesday, with weakness in the property, energy and brokerage sectors dragging benchmark indexes to multi-month closing lows ahead of a two-day public holiday.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings inched down 0.1 percent to its lowest closing level since mid-January.

The Shanghai Composite Index also slipped 0.1 percent at 2,225.3, closing just above its 100-day moving average at 2,221.8 - a technical level it has traded above which since mid-December.

The two benchmarks each fell 0.5 percent this week. Mainland China financial markets are shut for the rest of the week and will resume trading on April 8. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)