HONG KONG, April 12 China shares extended a weekly losing streak to three with a feeble finish on Friday, dragged down by weakness in the brokerage sector with Founder Securities diving almost 7 percent.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings closed down 0.6 percent at 2,462.1 on Friday, and the Shanghai Composite Index also down 0.6 percent. This week, they fell 0.9 and 0.8 percent respectively. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)