HONG KONG, April 16 China shares ended higher for the first time in about a week on Tuesday, reversing earlier losses, as strength in the non-banking financial and property sectors outweighed weakness in commodities-related counters.

The CSI300 closed up 0.9 percent at 2,459.6, its first daily gain in five sessions. The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.6 percent in its first gain in four sessions.