HONG KONG, April 19 Onshore China shares posted their best day in a month on Friday, led by the brokerage sector as investors cheered local news reports pointing to increased foreign participation in the A-share market.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings closed up 2.8 percent on the day and 2.9 percent on the week at 2,533.8. The Shanghai Composite Index gained 2.1 percent on Friday and 1.7 percent this week.

Friday's gains were the best since March 20 for both indexes and elevated them to their highest closing levels since March 27. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)