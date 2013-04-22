HONG KONG, April 22 China shares slipped from a one-month high on Monday, with the insurance sector weak on concerns that payouts for Saturday's earthquake in Sichuan province could hit profit margins.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings closed down 0.1 percent at 2,530.7. The Shanghai Composite Index also inched down 0.1 percent. Both indexes had closed on Friday at their highest since March 27. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)