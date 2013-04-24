HONG KONG, April 24 China shares climbed on Wednesday after two straight days of losses, as strength in financial counters ahead of a slew of quarterly earnings in the sector helped benchmark indexes retrace about half of Tuesday's losses.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings closed up 1.9 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index climbed 1.6 percent to 2,218.3, moving further above its 200-day moving average. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)