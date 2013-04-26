HONG KONG, April 26 China shares ended April with a whimper on Friday, with growth-sensitive counters from railway to shipbuilders leading index losses ahead of a three-day Labour Day holiday next week.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings closed down 0.8 percent on the day and 1.9 percent on the month at 2,447.3. The Shanghai Composite Index shed 1 percent on Friday and 2.6 percent in April.

For both share indexes, this was their third-straight monthly loss. Stock markets in the mainland will reopen on May 2. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)