HONG KONG May 6 China shares climbed to a two-week closing high on Monday, as rising commodity prices buoyed the growth-sensitive materials and financial sectors.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings closed up 1.3 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.2 percent to 2,231.2. Both indexes closed at their highest since April 22. (Reporting by Clement Tan and Yimou Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)