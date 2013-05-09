HONG KONG May 9 China shares snapped a winning streak on Thursday after divergent April consumer and producer price data sparked a rotation out of growth-sensitive counters.

The CSI300 shed 0.6 percent in its first loss in six sessions. The Shanghai Composite Index also closed down 0.6 percent, ending at 2,233 points in its first loss in five sessions.

China's April annual consumer inflation quickened to 2.4 percent from a year earlier, versus a 2.3 percent Reuters consensus, while producer prices dropped 2.6 percent, more than an expected 2.3 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by XXX)