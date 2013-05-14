HONG KONG May 14 China shares suffered their worst daily loss in three weeks on Tuesday after a newspaper report stoked fears of further tightening on the property sector.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings shed 1.5 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index closed down 1.1 percent at 2,217 points. The losses were the worst for both indexes since April 23.

The 21st Century Business Herald newspaper reported on Tuesday that developers looking to obtain pre-sales licenses for new housing projects in Beijing now require both the approval of the deputy mayor and the housing bureau. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)