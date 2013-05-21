HONG KONG May 21 China shares eked out a fifth-straight gain on Tuesday, as strength in technology counters outweighed lingering weakness among power producers due to concerns that potential curbs on lower quality coal imports could hurt margins.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended up 0.2 percent at 2,305.1. The CSI300 index of leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings also reversed midday losses to close up 0.2 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Ken Wills)