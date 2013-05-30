UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
HONG KONG May 30 Shanghai shares slipped from a two-month high on Thursday, as weakness in auto and airline counters outweighed strength in brokerages on a report that regulators are planning further reforms to the bond market.
The Shanghai Composite Index closed down 0.3 percent at 2,317.8 after closing on Wednesday at its highest since March 25. The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings also slipped 0.3 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts