HONG KONG May 31 China shares finished their best month this year on a whimper on Friday, as investors took profit on the property sector ahead of the release of May's official purchasing managers' index over the weekend.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings shed 1.1 percent, while the Shanghai Composite Index closed down 0.7 percent at 2,300.6. In May, they climbed 6.5 and 5.6 percent, respectively. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)