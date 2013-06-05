HONG KONG, June 5 China shares extended losses on Wednesday, dragged down by the banking sector after state media reported weaker loan growth at the "Big Four" banks in May compared to the previous month.

The Shanghai Composite Index closed down 0.1 percent at 2,270.9. The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings slipped 0.2 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)