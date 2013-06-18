HONG KONG, June 18 China shares eked out gains on Tuesday, helped by a 8.9 percent rise for diary producer Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group, although volumes remained low with cash rates still sky high, trapping indexes in their recent range.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings closed up 0.6 percent at 2,418.8 points. The Shanghai Composite Index ended up 0.1 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)