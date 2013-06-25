HONG KONG, June 25 China shares pared hefty losses after earlier testing 4-1/2-year lows on Tuesday ahead of a press conference in Shanghai at which traders hope the Chinese central bank and authorities will address recent market turmoil.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen listings ended down 0.3 percent at 2,165.4 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.2 percent. Early on Tuesday, they were down by as much as 6 and 5 percent, respectively. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)