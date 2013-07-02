HONG KONG, July 2 China shares eked out a third-straight daily gain on Tuesday, reversing midday losses as strength in the pharmaceutical sector outweighed weakness in financial counters.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings closed up 0.4 percent at 2,222 points. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.6 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)