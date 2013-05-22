HONG KONG May 22 China shares ended mixed on Wednesday, with power producers extending losses on lingering concerns that potential coal import curbs could hurt margins.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings edged up 0.1 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index closed down 0.1 percent at 2,302.4 points, reversing midday gains to end lower for its first daily loss in six days. (Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Kim Coghill)