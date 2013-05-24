HONG KONG May 24 China shares posted their fourth-straight weekly gain on Friday, despite weakness in property developers amid concerns that the Chinese economy may be slowing.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings rose 0.6 percent, while the Shanghai Composite Index also closed up 0.6 percent at 2,288.5 points. They both rose 0.2 percent on the week. (Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill)