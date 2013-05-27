HONG KONG May 27 Chinese shares were slightly up on Monday after industrial profits growth quickened in April, but the pickup was mainly due to a low comparative base, suggesting demand remained slack.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended up 0.2 percent at 2,293.1 points. The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings inched up 0.1 percent.

