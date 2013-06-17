HONG KONG, June 17 China shares fell on Monday, weighed down by weakness in the property sector ahead of the release of May home price data on Tuesday.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings slipped 0.5 percent, while the Shanghai Composite Index closed down 0.3 percent at 2,156.21 points. Last Thursday, both sank to their lowest levels since December.

(Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Kim Coghill)