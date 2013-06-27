HONG KONG, June 27 China shares surrendered early gains on Thursday and ended lower, as market sentiment remained fragile despite signs that a cash crunch in the banking sector was easing.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended down 0.1 percent at 1,950.01 points while the CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings dropped 0.4 percent, hovering around its lowest since December 2012. (Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)