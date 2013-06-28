HONG KONG, June 28 China shares had their best daily showing in two months on Friday, led by a strong rebound in financials and properties as a cash crunch in the banking system eased.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended a choppy session up 1.5 percent at 1,979.20 points, while the CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings rose 1.9 percent.

Both had their biggest daily percentage gain in two months. They fell around 12 percent in the second quarter.

(Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by xxx)