HONG KONG, July 15 China shares finished higher on Monday, led by strength in financials and insurance firms, as worries about a potentially sharp slowdown in China eased after GDP data was in line with expectations.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended up 1 percent at 2,059.39 points. The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings rose 1.4 percent, as both hovered around three-week highs.

The CSI300 has now bounced 6.4 percent and the Shanghai Composite 5.5 percent from their respective intra-day lows on June 26, which were their lowest since January 2009.

China's growth slowed in the second quarter to an annual 7.5 percent from 7.7 percent in the first quarter as weak overseas demand weighed on output and investment, testing Beijing's resolve to keep up with reforms in the world's second-biggest economy.

China's central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan said on Monday that economic growth faces relatively big downward pressure and the country will keep prudent monetary policy and reasonable credit supply to provide a good financial environment for small firms.

