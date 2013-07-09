HONG KONG, July 9 China shares struggled to eke out gains in weak Tuesday trade, as strength in cement stocks after Jiangxi Cement issued a positive profit alert offset weakness among property developers.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings ended flat. The Shanghai Composite Index inched up 0.4 percent to 1,965.5 points. Both had earlier bounced off their lowest levels since June 27. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)