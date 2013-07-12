HONG KONG, July 12 China shares ended their best week in months on a whimper, as investors on Friday took profit on recent outperformers in finance and property ahead of China economic data that could disappoint.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings ended down 2.2 percent on the day at 2,275.4 points to finish the week up 2.2 percent, its best weekly showing since the week ended April 19.

The Shanghai Composite Index shed 1.6 percent on Friday, but still gained 1.6 percent this week , its best since the one that ended May 10. Volumes remained fairly robust but were 24 percent off Thursday's four-month high.

Beijing is due to release second-quarter GDP growth data on Monday, along with monthly urban investment, industrial output and retail sales figures. June money supply and loan growth data is also due by Monday.

China's finance minister signalled that Beijing may be willing to tolerate second half economic growth significantly below 7 percent, the most sobering comment to date on the country's slowdown from a senior policymaker. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)