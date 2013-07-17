UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
HONG KONG, July 17 China shares fell for the first time in three days on Wednesday as weakness in the financial sector offset strength in coal and cement counters following favourable operational and sales data.
The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-shares listings ended down 1.5 percent at 2,282.8 points. The Shanghai Composite Index lost 1 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Kim Coghill and Jacqueline Wong)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts