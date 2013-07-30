S&P 500 E-MINI FUTURES UP 0.2 PCT AS TRUMP ADDRESS ENDS
S&P 500 E-MINI FUTURES UP 0.2 PCT AS TRUMP ADDRESS ENDS
HONG KONG, July 30 China shares rebounded from a three-week closing low on Tuesday, led by the banking sector, after the central bank injected cash into money markets for the first time since February, easing fears of a repeat of last month's cash crunch.
The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings rose 0.6 percent, while the Shanghai Composite Index ended up 0.7 percent at 1,990.1 points. Both had closed on Monday at their lowest since July 9. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
S&P 500 E-MINI FUTURES UP 0.2 PCT AS TRUMP ADDRESS ENDS
TOKYO, March 1 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday as the yen weakened against the dollar, with investors awaiting U.S. President Donald Trump's looming address to Congress for further catalysts.
March 1 Australian shares fell for a fifth-straight day on Wednesday, pulled down by materials and telecom stocks with Telstra Corp Ltd slumping after going ex-dividend, as investors awaited U.S. President Donald Trump's address to Congress.