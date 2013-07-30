HONG KONG, July 30 China shares rebounded from a three-week closing low on Tuesday, led by the banking sector, after the central bank injected cash into money markets for the first time since February, easing fears of a repeat of last month's cash crunch.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings rose 0.6 percent, while the Shanghai Composite Index ended up 0.7 percent at 1,990.1 points. Both had closed on Monday at their lowest since July 9. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)