HONG KONG Aug 1 China shares rose to their highest in more than a week in lackluster Thursday trade, with cyclical sectors lifted by better-than-expected official manufacturing data and the central bank's second cash injection this week.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings climbed 2.4 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index ended up 1.8 percent at 2,029.1 points. Both closed at their highest since July 24.

Shanghai volume was the highest in a week, but still slightly under its 20-day moving average.

China's official PMI, which focuses on big and state-owned firms and is published by the National Bureau of Statistics, rose to 50.3 in July from 50.1 in June. Economists had expected it to fall to 49.9.

In contrast, the HSBC Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), compiled by Markit Economics Research, showed activity shrank for a third straight month as it fell to an 11-month low of 47.7, matching a preliminary figure last week. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)