HONG KONG Aug 2 China shares finished flat on Friday, but posted a second weekly gain led by mainland property companies on hopes that regulators may allow the sector to resume capital raising in mainland markets.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings rose 0.1 percent on the day and 1 percent on the week. The Shanghai Composite Index ended flat at 2,029.4 points and gained 0.9 percent this week.

The Securities Times newspaper reported on Friday that Zhejiang-based Xinhu Zhongbao planned to raise 5.5 billion yuan ($897.2 million) in an A-share placement to fund shanty town upgrading projects.

Hopes are high that regulators will approve the fundraising, coming after mid-week comments from China's ruling politburo that were seen affirming greater official tolerance for home price increases.

If so, Xinhu will become the first property developer to tap the stock market to raise funds in more than three years, the newspaper said. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)