HONG KONG Aug 12 China shares soared to their highest closing levels since mid-June on Monday, as solid Chinese economic data released late Friday buoyed cyclical sectors from financials and property to coal and cement.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings ended up 2.9 percent at 2,352.8 points. The Shanghai Composite Index climbed 2.4 percent. Both hit their highest closing levels since June 19.

Gains came in the heaviest Shanghai volume since July 11. Data released after markets shut on Friday showed that new bank loans and money supply grew better than expected in July, even though a broad measure of liquidity fell from the previous month. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)