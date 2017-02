HONG KONG, July 22 China shares eked out a first gain in four days on Monday as strength in brokerages from positive earnings offset weakness in banks and property firms after Beijing freed lending rates.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings crept up 0.5 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index ended up 0.6 percent at 2,004.8, returning above the 2,000-point mark it has struggled to stay above since mid-June.

Both indexes reversed midday losses as Shanghai bourse volumes sank to their weakest in two weeks. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)