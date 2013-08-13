HONG KONG Aug 13 China shares eked out a third straight daily gain on Tuesday, helped by strength in the financial sector, led by a 4.3 percent climb for Industrial Bank after the mid-sized lender posted solid first half earnings.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings ended up 0.3 percent at 2,359.1 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.2 percent. Both are at their highest closing levels since June 19. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)