HONG KONG, Sept 4 China share indexes hovered around multi-week highs on Wednesday, as strength in commodities-related counters offset weakness in the financial sector and some profit-taking on recent outperformers.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings ended down 0.2 percent at 2,350.7 points. The Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.2 percent to its highest close since June 19. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)