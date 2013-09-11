UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
HONG KONG, Sept 11 China shares closed at their highest in more than three months on Wednesday, lifted again by the shipping sector after official media reported that a draft of the policies on the Shanghai free-trade zone may be released this week.
The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings ended up 0.3 percent at 2,482.9 points, its highest closing level since June 7. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.2 percent.
Gains in Shanghai came in the strongest volumes since Oct. 18, 2010. On Wednesday, the official Shanghai Securities News reported that a draft policy outlining financial and industrial reforms could be released this week.
(Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts