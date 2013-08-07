HONG KONG, August 7 China shares fell in choppy trade on Wednesday, ending a six-day winning streak, as investors remained cautious about the slowing Chinese economy ahead of trade data for July.

The CSI300 of leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings ended down 0.6 percent while the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.7 percent at 2,046.77 points.

China is set to release trade data on Thursday and consumer and producer price data on Friday, which may provide clues on the health of the world's second-largest economy. (Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Richard Borsuk)