UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
HONG KONG, August 8 China shares ended lower in choppy trade as investors locked in profits ahead of consumer and producer price data for July due on Friday, seeking further evidence that the economy is stabilising after stronger-than-expected trade data on Thursday.
The Shanghai Composite Index ended down 0.1 percent at 2,044.9 points, while the CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings inched down 0.2 percent.
China's July exports rose 5.1 percent from a year ago, beating economists' expectations for a 3 percent gain and offering hope that the world's second-largest economy may be stabilising after a slowdown that prompted the government to shore up activity. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts