HONG KONG, August 20 China shares edged lower in choppy Tuesday trade, with gains in industrial and railway-related sectors offset by weakness in properties and securities.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended down 0.6 percent at 2,072.59 points. The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings fell 0.8 percent. Both veered between negative and positive territory during the session.

Shares in Everbright Securities dropped the maximum 10 percent limit in Shanghai after trading resumed for the first time since Friday, when a glitch in the brokerage's trading system caused its accidental purchase of more than $1 billion of mainland shares. (Reporting by Yimou Lee and Donny Kwok; Editing by Richard Borsuk)