HONG KONG, Sept 10 China shares rose to a fresh three-month high on Tuesday after better-than-expected August factory output data added to evidence of a recovery in the world's second-largest economy.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended up 1.2 percent at 2,237.98 points. The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings rose 1.4 percent, as both reached their highest closings since early June.

China's annual industrial output rose 10.4 percent in August, beating market expectations, while retail sales rose 13.4 percent, official data showed on Tuesday.

Fixed-asset investment, an important driver of economic activity, rose 20.3 percent in the first eight months from the same period last year. (Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Richard Borsuk)