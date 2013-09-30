HONG KONG, Sept 30 China shares outperformed the rest of Asia on Monday as investors chased retailers ahead of a one-week National Day holiday, helping the Shanghai benchmark post its biggest quarterly gain in three years.

The Shanghai Composite Index finished up 0.7 percent at 2,174.7 points, jumping 9.9 percent this quarter - its best since the third quarter in 2010. Counters seen related to the Shanghai free trade zone also rose after the initiative was formally launched on Sunday.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings gained 0.6 percent on the day and 9.5 percent in the third quarter.

Mainland Chinese markets will be shut Oct. 1-7 for the Golden Week holiday and will resume trading next Tuesday. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Kim Coghill)