HONG KONG Oct 18 China shares lost ground this week, though they rose on Friday, with the financial sector leading index gains after key Chinese data came in broadly within expectations.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings finished up 0.5 percent for the day at 2,426.1 points. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.2 percent. Both had closed on Thursday at their lowest since Sept. 30.

The indexes each posted their first weekly loss in three, sliding 1.7 and 1.5 percent, respectively.

China's economy grew 7.8 percent in the third quarter, its fastest pace this year and in line with expectations. Still, the country's statistics bureau said that growth showed signs of slowing in September.

September fixed asset investment and retail sales both came in slightly weaker than expectations, while factory output slightly topped consensus but still slowed from August. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)