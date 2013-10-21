HONG KONG Oct 21 China's CSI300 share index posted its strongest daily gain in six weeks on Monday, outshining Asian markets after Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said there should be "no slackening" in implementation of policies that ensure growth targets are met.

The CSI300 <.CSI300) of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings finished up 1.9 percent at 2,471.3 points, its biggest gain since Sept. 9. The Shanghai Composite Index climbed 1.6 percent.

Reports in official Chinese media said that Li, at a State Council meeting on Friday, urged officials to keep up the pace of making reforms and reiterated that the policy focus will not change.

The market also responded positively to local media reports on Monday that China's securities regulator, over the weekend, said that more steps have been added to the approval process for new initial public listings.

Investors took that to suggest that the freeze on IPO approvals since late 2012 will not be lifted by the end of this year. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)