HONG KONG Oct 28 China's CSI300 share index slipped to a fifth straight loss on Monday as investors took profit on mid-sized lenders, which outperformed last week, while some fear of a possible cash crunch lingered.

While short-term money rates eased from highs not seen since late June's dramatic crunch, there was wariness ahead of Tuesday's first of two weekly central bank operations.

The People's Bank of China did not inject funds at the last three sessions, even with demand spiking near month's end.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings ended down 0.1 percent at 2,366 points. The Shanghai Composite Index finished flat.

Monday's slim losses came in weak volume and were limited by earnings-driven gains for China's two largest insurers and China Oilfield Services. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)